At least 17 people are reported to have died in open water over the last week after the UK sweltered in record-breaking hot weather

Mackenzie Swift went missing from the River Don on Saturday. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

By Issy Clarke

A body has been found in the search for an 11-year-old boy who went missing in a South Yorkshire river on Saturday.

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Police were called to Ferry Boat Lane near the River Don in Mexborough at 8pm on Saturday. Mackenzie Swift, 11, was seen getting into the river but not getting out, South Yorkshire Police said. Mackenzie's family have been informed and have the offer of specialist support. Formal identification will take place in due course. It comes as the number of open-water deaths reported in recent days has risen to 17 as crowds flocked to seek respite from the record-breaking hot weather. On Monday, a 13-year-old girl died after she went missing from the River Wharfe, near Burnsall, in the Yorkshire Dales. Read more: Pictured: Girl, 15, who died while swimming during bank holiday heatwave as tributes paid to 'kind spirited' teen Read more: Boy, 16, becomes 13th person to die in water-related incidents amid heatwave

The 48-hour search for Mackenzie Swift, which involved the Fire and Rescue Service, underwater search teams and mountain rescue, came to an end shortly before 11pm on Monday night. Chief Superintendent Pete Thorp – the district commander for Doncaster, said: "First and foremost, on behalf of all who have been involved in the operation to find Mackenzie since Saturday, I send deepest sympathies to his family and friends. "Losing a child is every parent's worst nightmare and I know the impact this news will have on the wider community and particularly Mackenzie's school. "I would also like to thank the local community, who enabled us to conduct our search and recovery with very few onlookers and cameras to give Mackenzie and his family the dignity they deserve. Not only for that, but also for the offers of assistance - we knew we had many members of the public willing to do anything they could to help."

At least 17 people have reportedly died in water-related deaths during the May heatwave: Declan Sawyer, 15 - Swanholme Lakes, Lincolnshire

An unnamed woman, 72 - West Angle Bay beach in Pembrokeshire

A 13-year-old boy, believed to be Reco Puttock - Halifax, West Yorkshire

An unnamed teenage girl - Kingsbury Water Park, Warwickshire

An unnamed man in his sixties - Padstow, Cornwall

Muhammed Secka, 17 - Rother Valley Country Park, South Yorkshire

An unnamed teenage boy - Hawley Lake, Hampshire

Junior Slater, 12, - River Ribble, Lancashire

David Tita Jr, 17 - Marston, Northwich

An unnamed teenage boy - Swanscombe, Kent

An unnamed 14-year-old boy - River Thames, Donnington Bridge

Charlie Noble, 16 - Bracklinn Falls, Stirlingshire

Chiedza Nyanjowa, 15 - Formby beach, Cheshire

An unnamed 19-year-old man - Balderton Lake, Nottinghamshire

An unnamed 13-year-old girl - Burnsall, North Yorkshire

An unnamed woman in her 60s - Rossall Promenade, Thornton-Cleveleys

An unnamed man in his 40s - River Yare, on the Norfolk Broads

An 11-year-old boy was last seen entering the River Don in South Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy