The boy was last seen with friends entering the River Ribble in Ribchester at about 2pm on Tuesday

By Issy Clarke

A body has been found in the search for a 12-year-old boy who went missing in a river in Lancashire.

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The boy was last seen with friends entering the River Ribble in Ribchester at about 2pm on Tuesday. A Lancashire Police force statement said: “The boy, aged 12, had got into difficulty while swimming with friends in the river. "A large-scale search involving officers from Lancashire Police’s underwater search unit and colleagues from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service was launched, with colleagues from North-West Ambulance Service providing support. "Very sadly, a body was recovered from the river around 7.50pm. "While formal identification has not yet taken place, we believe it to be the body of the missing boy. "His family are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers, and our thoughts are very much with his loved ones at this extremely distressing time." Read More: Five dead including four teenagers as health authorities issue heat warning on UK's hottest May day Read More: Temperatures to cool after days of record-breaking May heat - but highs of 33C still expected in south-west England

Ribchester Bridge over River Ribble, Ribchester, Lancashire. Picture: Alamy

The heat is due to subside in the coming days although temperatures in London are forecast to reach up to 33C on Wednesday before hovering at 32C on Thursday and Friday. Tuesday's heat broke records for the hottest May Day after temperatures reached 35.1C in Kew Gardens, south-west London. Local resident Ann-Marie Ruddock had said: "Locals are well aware of the dangers of the river and they tend to keep away from it. "It's nightmare scenario. I'm just hoping they find him." Valerie Hodgson, who also lives nearby, said: "For the parents it must be dreadfully worrying. "When you have had children you try to protect them but on a nice day like today you can't be there all the time can you?" It comes as four teenagers have died at separate beauty spots over the Bank Holiday weekend. Three boys and a 15-year-old girl lost their lives in Lincolnshire, West and South Yorkshire, as well as Warwickshire over the weekend. A 13-year-old boy died in hospital after being pulled from the water at a popular swimming spot in Halifax at around 3.20pm on Monday. Then hours later, the body of the girl was recovered from a lake at a country park in Warwickshire.

Declan Sawyer, 15, drowned over the Bank Holiday in Swanholme Lakes near Lincoln. Picture: Handout

South Yorkshire Police also responded to reports that a teenager had gone into the lake at Rother Valley County Park in Rotherham. His body was recovered in the early hours of Tuesday. Emergency services recovered his body in the early hours of this morning. It came a day after 15-year-old Declan Sawyer drowned at Swanholme Lakes in Lincoln at around 2.30pm on Sunday.