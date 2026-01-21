'My heart is breaking': Mum issues tragic update as body found in search for Brit, 21, missing in Thailand
Joshua Kershaw, from Grimsby, was last seen in the tourist village of Pattaya on January 12.
A body has been found in the search for a Brit missing in Thailand as his mum issued a heartbreaking update.
The 21-year-old failed to show up for a return flight from Bangkok on January 19 at 8.30pm local time, sparking concerns over his whereabouts as the UK authorities classed him as a high-risk missing person.
In a tragic update, his mother, Jenny, said today: "As much as my heart is breaking right now.”
“We have now located Josh. But unfortunately he was not alive. We are now trying to get his body back to the UK," she added in a Facebook post.
She also shared the heartbreaking update on a GoFundMe page that had been set up in the search to find Josh.
"Our beloved nephew, Joshua, who had been missing in Thailand, has sadly been found deceased in his hotel. This is not the outcome we were praying for, and our family is completely devastated by this loss,” she wrote.
Jenny added: "We want to thank every single person who shared our page, donated, sent messages, and kept us in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. Your kindness and support have meant more to us than we can ever express.
"All funds raised will now go towards bringing Joshua home and covering funeral arrangements so he can be laid to rest at home, surrounded by his family and loved ones. Please continue to keep our family in your thoughts as we grieve and try to come to terms with this heartbreaking news. Thank you again for standing with us during this unimaginable time."
Hundreds offered their thoughts and prayers for Jenny following the heartbreaking update.
One wrote: "So sorry Jen, thinking of you all right now. Been thinking of you all week, was praying he was safe. So sad, RIP Josh."
"Absolutely heart breaking Jen. Thinking of you, your beautiful girls and family! Sending you all so much love," said another.