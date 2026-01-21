A body has been found in the search for a Brit missing in Thailand as his mum issued a heartbreaking update.

Joshua Kershaw, from Grimsby, was last seen in the tourist village of Pattaya on January 12.

The 21-year-old failed to show up for a return flight from Bangkok on January 19 at 8.30pm local time, sparking concerns over his whereabouts as the UK authorities classed him as a high-risk missing person.

In a tragic update, his mother, Jenny, said today: "As much as my heart is breaking right now.”

“We have now located Josh. But unfortunately he was not alive. We are now trying to get his body back to the UK," she added in a Facebook post.

She also shared the heartbreaking update on a GoFundMe page that had been set up in the search to find Josh.

