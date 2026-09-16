Body found in pond amid search for missing three-year-old Noah Woods
Woods, non-verbal and partially deaf, was last seen yesterday at a playground in Brantham at 2.37 pm, when he became separated from a relative
A body of a child has been found amid a search for missing three-year-old Noah Woods, Suffolk Police have announced.
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Woods, non-verbal and partially deaf, was last seen yesterday at a playground in Brantham at 2.37 pm, when he became separated from a relative.
It is believed he ran down an alleyway towards a housing estate.
More than one thousand volunteers helped the police with their search, which involved helicopters and the Coastguard.
Superintendent Tom Pearse says the body was found in Decoy Pond in the village of Brantham, where police have been searching.
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"Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of Noah Woods have been informed of this development," he said.
"The discovery of the body is currently being treated as not suspicious but unexplained.
“First and foremost, our thoughts are with Noah’s family and all those who knew him,” he told journalists at Brantham Leisure Centre.
Pearse detailed the huge response in the search for the toddler.
He said the search included the deployment of specialist officers and dog units, with support from various agencies, including helicopters from the National Police Air Service and Coast Guard.
"Additional assistance on the ground has been provided," he added.
"More than 1,300 members of the public supported the search."
He added police have been "overwhelmed by the outpouring public support".
"As a parent myself, I completely understand why people would want to help and such a response is one that typifies the strong sense of community and the heartwarming nature of Suffolk people that make the county such a special place," he added.
"I'm sure you appreciate that the family now need time, space and privacy and I thank you for your understanding of this."
This is a breaking news story.