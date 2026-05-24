The body of a teenage boy has been found after he went missing in a lake in Lincolnshire.

A search was launched for 15-year-old Declan Sawyer after he was reported to have got into difficulty in the water at Swanholme Lakes nature reserve in Lincoln at around 14:30 on Sunday.

Lincolnshire Police said specialist divers from the Underwater Search Unit later recovered a body from the lake.

The force confirmed the discovery at 22:25 on Sunday, the hottest days of the year so far, with temperatures topping 30C in parts of the UK.

In a statement, police said: “Our thoughts are with his family and we send our condolences at this incredibly difficult time.

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