Body found in search for missing teen, 15, who vanished after entering lake
Emergency crews were called to reports of a boy getting into difficulty at Swanholme Lakes on Sunday afternoon
The body of a teenage boy has been found after he went missing in a lake in Lincolnshire.
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A search was launched for 15-year-old Declan Sawyer after he was reported to have got into difficulty in the water at Swanholme Lakes nature reserve in Lincoln at around 14:30 on Sunday.
Lincolnshire Police said specialist divers from the Underwater Search Unit later recovered a body from the lake.
The force confirmed the discovery at 22:25 on Sunday, the hottest days of the year so far, with temperatures topping 30C in parts of the UK.
In a statement, police said: “Our thoughts are with his family and we send our condolences at this incredibly difficult time.
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“This is such a sad incident that will no doubt also affect many of Declan’s friends and the local community as well.
“As we are starting half-term week, we ask our community to make sure that anyone affected is looked after and that people are encouraged to seek help and support where they need it.”
In the statement, Lincolnshire Police also asked people to not speculate or share information that has not come from the force.
It said: “We respectfully ask that people do not speculate or share information that has not come from an official source as inaccurate information can be very upsetting to family and friends.”