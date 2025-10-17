The body of a missing woman who vanished while travelling to a popular nature reserve has been tragically found.

Police believed she was travelling to the nearby Manor Floods nature reserve and was last seen between 6am and 7.30am on Thursday.

A 35-year-old woman, identified only as Sheila, disappeared after leaving a property in Ilkeston, Derbyshire.

Shelia, described as being around 5ft 3in with blue eyes and dark brown hair, was last seen wearing a long black coat with black trainers.

That same evening, Derbyshire Police said they had sadly found her body.

Officers did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

The force said in a statement: "A body believed to be that of Sheila – who was reported missing from Ilkeston – has been found.

"Officers made the discovery on the evening of Wednesday 15 October.

"Her family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

"Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"Formal identification has not yet taken place.“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."