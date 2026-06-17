A body has been found in the search for a British man who went missing while swimming in the sea in Portugal last week, local authorities said.

Portugal’s National Maritime Authority said the 23-year-old disappeared on Thursday while swimming at Peneco Beach in Albufeira, on Portugal’s southern coast.

Portuguese police said late on Tuesday that a body, believed to be that of the missing man, was recovered on Tuesday afternoon off the coast of Albufeira.

“Following an alert at 6.37 pm from a fisherman in the vicinity, officers from the Portimao Local Maritime Police Command, the Albufeira Volunteer Firefighters’ Humanitarian Association and the Albufeira Municipal Civil Protection Service were mobilised,” Portuguese police said in a statement.

“On arrival at the scene, members of the Maritime Police, in collaboration with the Fire Brigade, transported the victim to Albufeira Marina.”

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