A body has been found in the search for a 19-year-old kayaker whose boat capsized off Northumbria on July 7.

The body of Michael Henry, from the Rothbury area, was located in the water off the coast of Blyth on July 26.

Northumbria Police have been conducting extensive searches for Mr Henry’s body since the evening of July 7 when a kayak containing two men capsized near Boulmer.

The other man was saved by the coastguard after making it to a buoy.

Formal identification has taken place and a report has been prepared for the coroner.

Mr Henry’s family released a statement on July 15 when he was reported as presumed dead.

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