The body of a man has been found in a wheelie bin in a park in Coventry, police said.

A member of the public found the unidentified man, believed to have been aged between 40 and 50, in Cash’s Park off Daimler Road at about 5pm on Friday.

West Midlands Police believe the man may have been hit by a vehicle before being moved to the park.

His body was found in a Coventry City Council wheelie bin with a green lid.

Officers are working with the council to find out where the bin was moved from.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Poole said: “We are keeping an open mind, but we believe that this man has been hit by a vehicle and then has been moved to the park.

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