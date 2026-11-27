Police have confirmed that the body of a woman found in woodland earlier this week is that of 20-year-old Kelsey Hunter, who went missing over the weekend.

The discovery was made on Wednesday evening in a wooded area in the village of Springholm, Dumfries and Galloway, where an intensive search had been taking place.

Police said Ms Hunter’s family are aware and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

They also confirmed that a post-mortem examination had been carried out.

Ms Hunter was last seen alive in the nearby town of Castle Douglas at around 5pm on Saturday.

On Tuesday 21-year-old Daniel McKnight appeared in private at Dumfries Sheriff Court charged with murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice in connection with her death.

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