Body found in woodland confirmed as missing Kelsey Hunter
On Tuesday 21-year-old Daniel McKnight appeared in private at Dumfries Sheriff Court charged with murder
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Police have confirmed that the body of a woman found in woodland earlier this week is that of 20-year-old Kelsey Hunter, who went missing over the weekend.
Listen to this article
The discovery was made on Wednesday evening in a wooded area in the village of Springholm, Dumfries and Galloway, where an intensive search had been taking place.
Police said Ms Hunter’s family are aware and continue to be supported by specialist officers.
They also confirmed that a post-mortem examination had been carried out.
Ms Hunter was last seen alive in the nearby town of Castle Douglas at around 5pm on Saturday.
On Tuesday 21-year-old Daniel McKnight appeared in private at Dumfries Sheriff Court charged with murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice in connection with her death.
Read more: Moment grinning killer buys bleach and cleaning sponges hours after stabbing pregnant girlfriend more than 60 times
Read more: Organised criminals ‘targeted crowd for robberies’ after 'unknown substance' released at Manchester gig
McKnight, who is understood to have been in a relationship with Ms Hunter, did not submit a plea, and is due to appear again within eight days.
Police said extensive inquiries remain ongoing, and that a number of personnel are being deployed, including forensic specialists.
Detective Chief Inspector Stephen McGrath, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Kelsey’s family at this incredibly difficult time, and we are continuing to provide them with support.
“They have asked that their privacy is respected.
“Extensive work remains ongoing and a team of officers are continuing to carry out inquiries.
“I would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information which has helped our investigation.”
Officers will remain in the area while the investigation continues, with door-to-door and CCTV inquiries still being carried out.
Local Area Commander Emma Dodds said: “We understand how upsetting this has been for the local community, but we continue to have a significant amount of resources dedicated to this investigation.
“Anyone with any concerns, or information, can approach local officers or contact us on 101."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2269 of November 22.