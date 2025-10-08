Police say forensic tests are underway to identify remains as officers continue to search for the missing mother

Malgorzata Wnuczek went missing on 31 May 2006. Picture: Leicestershire Police

By Alice Padgett

Human remains have been discovered during the hunt for a mother who vanished 20 years ago.

Leicester mum Malgorzata Wnuczek disappeared in 2006 at the age of 27 while walking home from work. Human remains have been discovered by police off Great Central Way, near the River Soar in Leicester. The area remains sealed off today, with a large police presence, cordons in place and a forensic tent erected at the scene. Detective Sergeant Jenni Greenway, who is leading the investigation, said: “While I appreciate this news may come as a shock to the community, I hope this discovery will provide us with information that helps us understand what may or may not have happened to Malgorzata. Read More: 'Why are you doing this?': Sobbing Madeleine McCann faker escorted out of stalking trial after screaming at Kate McCann

Saffron Brook in Leicester, near where humans remains were found. Picture: Alamy

"Officers are in contact with her family and are providing support to them at what is undoubtedly a difficult time. "Officers will remain in the Watkin Road area to carry out further work and also provide reassurance to those living nearby." Ms Wnuczek was last seen getting on a bus after finishing work at Peter Jackson Logistics in Braunstone Frith on May 31 2006. Her family in Poland, who knew her as Gosia, last heard from her via text message two days before she vanished. She left behind a three-year-old daughter, Ola. Despite extensive investigations in both the UK and Poland, no trace of her had been found until now.

Ms Wnuczek’s family have asked for privacy as testing continues. Picture: Alamy