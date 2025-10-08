Heartbreak as body found after 20 year search for missing mum
Police say forensic tests are underway to identify remains as officers continue to search for the missing mother
Human remains have been discovered during the hunt for a mother who vanished 20 years ago.
Leicester mum Malgorzata Wnuczek disappeared in 2006 at the age of 27 while walking home from work.
Human remains have been discovered by police off Great Central Way, near the River Soar in Leicester.
The area remains sealed off today, with a large police presence, cordons in place and a forensic tent erected at the scene.
Detective Sergeant Jenni Greenway, who is leading the investigation, said: “While I appreciate this news may come as a shock to the community, I hope this discovery will provide us with information that helps us understand what may or may not have happened to Malgorzata.
"Officers are in contact with her family and are providing support to them at what is undoubtedly a difficult time.
"Officers will remain in the Watkin Road area to carry out further work and also provide reassurance to those living nearby."
Ms Wnuczek was last seen getting on a bus after finishing work at Peter Jackson Logistics in Braunstone Frith on May 31 2006.
Her family in Poland, who knew her as Gosia, last heard from her via text message two days before she vanished. She left behind a three-year-old daughter, Ola.
Despite extensive investigations in both the UK and Poland, no trace of her had been found until now.
The latest search began on September 30, after Leicestershire Police received fresh intelligence from colleagues in Poland.
The discovery was made during searches led by the Tactical Support Team, working alongside forensic specialists.
Officers say forensic tests are now being carried out to identify the remains and determine whether they belong to Ms Wnuczek.
Last year, new information from Polish police prompted a separate search of the River Soar by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), though nothing was found at the time.
During the 20-year investigation, a 39-year-old man was arrested in Greater Manchester on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
He was later released without charge.
Police say they are continuing to liaise with Provincial Police Headquarters in Bydgoszcz, Poland (KWP Bydgoszcz) as part of the inquiry.
Ms Wnuczek’s family have asked for privacy as forensic testing continues.