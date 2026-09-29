Body of newborn baby found on beach as police launch hunt for mother
A member of the public discovered the body on the shoreline on Sunday, with police looking to find the mother
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The body of a newborn baby has been discovered on a Welsh shoreline, as police launched a search for the baby's mother.
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North Wales Police are now appealing for the mother, who is yet to be identified, to come forward, adding that she may be "extremely vulnerable".
According to the force, the baby's body was discovered by a member of the public on the Menai Strait shoreline near Siliwen Road at around 5pm on Sunday afternoon.
Following the discovery, Fiona Giraud, Director of Midwifery and Women's Services for Betsi Cadwaladr health board, appealed directly to the mother to come forward.
"I want you to know that our immediate concern is for your health, safety and wellbeing.
"We recognise that you may be feeling frightened, overwhelmed or unsure about what to do next," she said.
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Detective Sergeant Kelly Wynne said: “We are concerned the baby’s mother may not be in a position to reach out for support, so we are appealing directly to her, the father and those who may have knowledge, such as friends, family, neighbours or colleagues.
“If you have any information regarding a woman or girl you think may have been pregnant or whose behaviour has been unusual or out of character over the past few months including withdrawing from friends, family or social ties, please contact us.
“We appreciate coming forward is difficult, but inaction is not an option.
“The mother desperately needs help. Anyone with information, we need you to do the right thing to ensure this mother gets the health support she needs.
“All names received will be treated with the utmost discretion and can be eliminated as the mother without delay.
”The coroner is aware and a Home Office postmortem is scheduled to take place on Wednesday afternoon."
Anyone with information is urged to access the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) to share details that could help our enquiries can directly contact police: Public Portal