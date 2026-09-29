The body of a newborn baby has been discovered on a Welsh shoreline, as police launched a search for the baby's mother.

North Wales Police are now appealing for the mother, who is yet to be identified, to come forward, adding that she may be "extremely vulnerable".

According to the force, the baby's body was discovered by a member of the public on the Menai Strait shoreline near Siliwen Road at around 5pm on Sunday afternoon.

Following the discovery, Fiona Giraud, Director of Midwifery and Women's Services for Betsi Cadwaladr health board, appealed directly to the mother to come forward.

"I want you to know that our immediate concern is for your health, safety and wellbeing.

"We recognise that you may be feeling frightened, overwhelmed or unsure about what to do next," she said.

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