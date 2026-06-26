A body has been found in the search for a teenage boy following reports he entered a lake in Leicestershire on Thursday.

There is no suggestion of any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for a coroner, the force added.

Leicestershire Police confirmed on Friday that the body was that of the teenager known to have entered the lake.

Police were called just after 1.30pm to Meynell Lake, in Fosse Way, Syston, along with Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

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Thursday provisionally became the UK’s hottest June day on record, with 36.7C recorded in Merryfield, Somerset.

Police divers were called in to assist with the search for the boy, who has not been named, alongside Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Thursday provisionally became the UK’s hottest June day on record, with 36.7C recorded in Merryfield, Somerset.

In an update on Friday, Leicestershire Police said a person recovered from the water is confirmed to be the missing teenager and his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

They said: “There is no suggestion of any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”