Body recovered from Cumbrian beauty spot after boy, 17, got into difficulty in water
Police confirmed a body had been recovered just after 10pm on Tuesday.
A body has been recovered from a tarn in Cumbria following a search for a teenager who got into difficulty in the water.
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A 17-year-old boy was in High Dam Tarn, near Lake Windermere, when police received a call around 12.32pm on Tuesday reporting the incident.
Police, fire and ambulance services, along with HM Coastguard and mountain rescue teams were deployed, while local farmers helped carry personnel and equipment over rough terrain.
Searches were conducted along the shoreline, water surface and underwater.
Police confirmed a body had been recovered just after 10pm on Tuesday.
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Officers said the death was not being treated as suspicious.
Superintendent Patrick O’Hara, from Cumbria Constabulary, said: “The thoughts and condolences of the entire rescue team are with the male’s family and friends, who are being supported by detectives.
“I would also like to thank local farmers who supported the operation, conveying first responders and equipment off-road to the search area.”