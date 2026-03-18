Police searching for two teenagers who went missing after a car carrying five people crashed into a river have found the body of a girl.

An urgent search was launched after the vehicle veered off the road and went into the River Nene near Wisbech, Cambridgeshire at about 8.20pm on Tuesday night.

Cambridgeshire Police said on Wednesday that emergency services had "sadly recovered the body of a teenage girl."

Officers believe five people in the car and they were aged between 16 and 18, including two males and three females.

Two girls and one male got out of the vehicle and were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn with injuries that were not life-threatening.