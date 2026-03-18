Body of teenage girl recovered while boy remains missing after car veers off road and plunges into river
Police divers have been searching the nearby water throughout Wednesday
Police searching for two teenagers who went missing after a car carrying five people crashed into a river have found the body of a girl.
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An urgent search was launched after the vehicle veered off the road and went into the River Nene near Wisbech, Cambridgeshire at about 8.20pm on Tuesday night.
Cambridgeshire Police said on Wednesday that emergency services had "sadly recovered the body of a teenage girl."
Officers believe five people in the car and they were aged between 16 and 18, including two males and three females.
Two girls and one male got out of the vehicle and were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Search efforts remained ongoing for two missing teens on Wednesday, with police believing the body found is that of the female.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Police and emergency services searching the River Nene near Wisbech have sadly recovered the body of a teenage girl.
"This afternoon specialist dive teams recovered the body. Searches continue for the male who is unaccounted for following the collision."
The force said that North Brink was “likely to remain closed for the remainder of the day".