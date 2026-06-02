Student Henry Nowak, 18, was handcuffed and arrested by police after Vickrum Digwa fatally stabbed him before lying about being racially abused by the teen.

The damning bodycam has now been released, showing how officers refused to believe Nowak had been stabbed, ignoring his complaints that he couldn't breathe.

00:05 An abridged and censored version of the bodycam footage.

01:43 Caller Phil has been 'really angered' by the case, which has changed his mind on 'two-tier policing'.

04:40 Caller Edward comes to the defence of the police who did check up on Henry Nowak.

07:13 Caller Wes points the finger at Digwa's family.

09:01 Caller Carl thinks people will use this case as an 'excuse to increase the racial divide'.

11:50 Caller Shaheed is worried that there were 'no witnesses' to the crime.

16:37 Caller Jarawa is a Sikh and thinks the use of the kirpan in this way is 'unfathomable' to most of his community.

22:56 Caller Aniket says when the word racism is mentioned 'rationality goes out the window'.

24:33 Caller Kieran thinks every phone-in on this topic should begin with the fact that a kirpan has never been used in a killing in the UK since the exemption law was brought in in 1988.

27:44 Caller Michael can't believe what he's heard in the bodycam: Digwa telling police that Nowak hadn't been stabbed.