High street beauty chain Bodycare is to shut 32 of its shops across the UK after falling into administration.

The retailer said it will make around 450 of its roughly 1,500-strong workforce redundant as a result.

Bodycare, which currently has 147 UK stores, was founded in 1970 in Lancashire and sells beauty products, as well as fragrances and other bathroom items.

But the business said it had come under pressure from rising costs, a delayed transition from its online retail platform and cost-of-living pressures on its shoppers.

The company hired administrators from advisory firm Interpath on Friday, who are now looking at a potential rescue sale of the business and its assets.

Nick Holloway, joint administrator and managing director at Interpath, said: "These remain challenging times for high street retailers as rising costs and reduced consumer spending continue to weigh heavily on trading.

"Unfortunately for Bodycare, which was also contending with a significant funding gap and increasing creditor pressure, these challenges proved too difficult to overcome."