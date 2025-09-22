Bodycare will disappear from Britain’s high streets after administrators announced the closure of its remaining 56 shops, resulting in around 450 redundancies.

The high street beauty retailer collapsed into administration earlier this month and has not been able to secure a buyer for its chain of stores in the UK.

It means around 150 shops will have been shut since administrators at advisory firm Interpath were appointed, with more than 1,000 staff losing their jobs.

A shortage of stock and the cost of running high street shops has meant it is no longer viable to keep all the remaining 115 stores open, administrators said.

The latest closures, which will happen this week, will result in all 444 employees working across the shops being made redundant.

Nick Holloway, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator, said: "We understand this has been a difficult period and so we want to further express our sincere thanks to Bodycare’s staff who, since day one of the administration, have maintained the strong standards of presentation and customer service that Bodycare was renowned for.

"We will continue to explore options for the company’s assets, including the Bodycare brand, and will provide further updates in due course."