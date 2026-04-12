The Indian playback star died in Mumbai after being admitted to hospital following a heart attack.

Indian playback singer and entrepreneur Asha Bhosle. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Asha Bhosle, the legendary Bollywood singer whose career spanned more than eight decades, has died aged 92, her son has confirmed.

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The Indian playback star died in Mumbai after being admitted to hospital following a heart attack. Her death marks the end of an era for Bollywood music. Across a career that produced more than 12,000 songs, Bhosle became one of Indian cinema’s most recognisable voices, singing tracks that were lip-synced on screen by generations of actors. She was widely celebrated for her versatility, moving between romantic ballads, dance numbers, ghazals, bhajans, qawwalis and pop songs, and worked with some of the biggest composers in Indian music. Her best-known songs included Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and Mehndi Hai Rachnewali, while films including Teesri Manzil, Caravan, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Ijaazat, Saagar and Umrao Jaan featured some of her most acclaimed work. Read More: US billionaire plots £48bn takeover of Universal Music Group Read More: Row erupts after Sabrina Carpenter interacts with fan during debut Coachella set

Asha Bhosle in Sydney on a Singing Tour in 1990. Picture: Getty

Bhosle also achieved international recognition, inspiring Cornershop’s 1997 hit Brimful of Asha and later collaborating with British musician Boy George. In the early 1990s, she also worked with Boy George and recorded a track with R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe. Born on 8 September 1933 in Goar, Maharashtra, she came from the renowned Mangeshkar family and was raised in a musical household by her father, Deenanath Mangeshkar, an actor and classical singer. She began singing at a young age, recording her first song for the Marathi film Majha Bal in 1943, before rising to prominence in the 1950s and 1960s through collaborations with composers including OP Nayyar, RD Burman and SD Burman. Among the highlights of her catalogue were songs such as Aaiye Meherbaan (1958), Parde Mein Rehne Do (1968) and Dum Maro Dum (1971). Her duets with Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey also became enduring favourites. Bhosle carved out a career distinct from that of her sister, Lata Mangeshkar, who died in 2022, despite years of public comparisons and speculation over rivalry.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Minister of Cultural Affairs, Adv Ashish Shelar along with Maharashtra Bhushan Asha Bhosle, and others during the World Music Day 2025. Picture: Alamy