Helicopter 'falls out of sky' and lands in field in Bolton after 'spinning out of control'
Four fire engines were sent to the scene and an air ambulance was deployed
The helicopter crash landed in a field near Bolton this afternoon
The gyrocopter is understood to have experienced trouble over Greater Manchester before the pilot performed an emergency landing.
The pilot crash-landed in a rural area near Beaumont Road in the Lostock area of Bolton.
Four fire engines were sent to the scene and an air ambulance was deployed at around 1.45pm.
The pilot self-rescued and is unharmed, the MEN reported.
Eyewitnesses on social media have reported seeing the aircraft "spinning out" and "falling from the sky"
Witnesses who heard the craft overhead before the crash said it 'didn't sound good' moments before.
"I heard an engine cut out as something flew over Newbrook Road and we said it didn't sound good," one person said on social media.
Another said: "A gyrocopter passed my house off New Lane earlier and the engine sounded like it was STRUGGLING. Glad the pilot's ok."
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At 1.40pm on Thursday (November 13) four fire engines from Bolton Central, Eccles and Atherton fire stations plus the technical rescue unit from Leigh fire station were called to reports of a helicopter making an emergency landing in a field off Kilworth Drive, Lostock.
“Firefighters made the aircraft and surrounding area safe alongside partners and were in attendance for around 45 minutes.”
A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "At around 1.25pm today (Thursday 13 November 2025), we were called to reports of a gyrocopter crash on Kilworth Drive in Lostock, Bolton.
"Officers attended the scene and located the pilot – a man in his 60s. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.It is believed it was a forced landing opposed to a crash. Air accident investigators are currently investigating the incident."