The helicopter crash landed in a field near Bolton this afternoon

The gyrocopter is understood to have experienced trouble over Greater Manchester before the pilot performed an emergency landing.

The pilot crash-landed in a rural area near Beaumont Road in the Lostock area of Bolton.

Four fire engines were sent to the scene and an air ambulance was deployed at around 1.45pm.

The pilot self-rescued and is unharmed, the MEN reported.

Eyewitnesses on social media have reported seeing the aircraft "spinning out" and "falling from the sky"