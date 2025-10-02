”He's going to blow himself up, he's trying to press the button,” a horrified witness could be heard saying.

Footage from the scene shows the force yelling “he’s got a bomb, go away ,Get back” and “stay in, stay inside”. Picture: Social Media

By Jacob Paul

Watch the shocking moment police tell civilians to stay away before shooting a man allegely “armed with a bomb” who carried out the deadly attack on a Manchester synagogue.

At least two people have died after the armed man rammed a vehicle into the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue at 9.31am as worshippers gathered to celebrate the holiest day in the Jewish calendar - Yom Kippur. Three more are in a critical condition. Harrowing footage from the scene leaked on social media shows the force yelling “he’s got a bomb, go away. Get back” and “stay in, stay inside”. One officer can be heard shouting: "Everybody else, get back. If you're not involved, move back, get away... he has a bomb, go away," ”He's going to blow himself up, he's trying to press the button,” another horrified witness can be heard saying. The suspect can then be seen lifting himself up from the floor before an armed officer appears to fire a shot at the suspect. Read more: Pictured: Manchester synagogue attacker wearing 'suicide belt' moments before being shot by police Read more: King Charles leads tributes as two dead and three in critical condition following Manchester synagogue attack

Members of the public and congregants seen as Police and other emergency responders attend the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue. Picture: Getty

It is unclear whether the man was armed with explosive device, but an army bomb disposal unit was called in. A small bang was heard from close to the synagogue following a suspected controlled explosion at around 12.46pm. The force said it had 'declared Plato' - the national code-word used by police and emergency services when responding to a 'marauding terror attack'. A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson praised the “quick response” of a witness to the attack which allowed police to take “swift action” to prevent the offender “from entering the synagogue”. The spokesperson said: “We know today’s horrifying attack, on the Jewish community’s holiest day, will have caused significant shock and fear throughout all of our communities. “We are grateful to the member of the public whose quick response to what they witnessed allowed our swift action, and as a result the offender was prevented from entering the synagogue." Greater Manchester Police received a call at 9.31am by a member of the public, stating he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public, and one man had been stabbed. The force fired shots at the supsect at 9.38am. Greater Manchester Police received a call at 9.31am by a member of the public, stating he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public, and one man had been stabbed. The fatal shots were fired by the force at 9.38am.

A small bang was heard from close to the synagogue following a suspected controlled explosion at around 12.46pm. Picture: Getty

Armed police officers talk with members of the community. Picture: Getty