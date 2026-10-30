Bomb squad called to neighbour dispute in Essex as dozens of homes evacuated
A man and woman are currently being held in custody
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Dozens of homes have been evacuated after a bomb squad was called to a dispute between neighbours in Essex.
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Police forced entry into an address in Brentwood after a call about a neighbour dispute at 7.20 am on Friday, Essex Police said.
A man and woman were arrested at the scene and are currently being held in custody.
Officers found "several small items" after forcing entry into the property on Sawyer's Grove, Brentwood.
A 100-metre cordon was put in place around the affected zone while some 40 homes were evacuated as a precaution.
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Explosive ordnance disposal experts continue to work to identify the objects, cops added.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts were called to the scene and are examining the items to establish what they are.
"A 100-metre cordon remains in place across much of Sawyers Grove and small parts of Sawyers Hall Lane and Highland Avenue.
"Residents whose properties are within the exclusion zone can go to a rendezvous point at King George’s Playing Fields Pavilion while the cordon remains in place.
"We appreciate the disruption this is causing and thank residents for their patience.
"We’ll continue to provide updates and hope to have the cordon lifted as soon as possible."