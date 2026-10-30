Dozens of homes have been evacuated after a bomb squad was called to a dispute between neighbours in Essex.

Police forced entry into an address in Brentwood after a call about a neighbour dispute at 7.20 am on Friday, Essex Police said.

A man and woman were arrested at the scene and are currently being held in custody.

Officers found "several small items" after forcing entry into the property on Sawyer's Grove, Brentwood.

A 100-metre cordon was put in place around the affected zone while some 40 homes were evacuated as a precaution.

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