Passengers disrupted by hoax bomb threats to flights are unlikely to be eligible for compensation, the aviation regulator has said.

The Government has said it believes threats made to UK airports and flights were “malicious hoaxes”.

Several aircraft have been diverted while others arrived safely at their destination.

This includes flights to European cities that departed from UK airports such as London Stansted, Newcastle and Glasgow.

Multiple flights across Europe and two UK airports, Heathrow and Birmingham, have been the subject of bomb threats this week.

For those caught up in flight diversions or who have been otherwise impacted, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said bomb hoaxes would likely be classed as an “extraordinary circumstance”, meaning it is unlikely compensation would be paid to passengers.

The CAA’s website says the term “extraordinary circumstance” refers to situations where delays or cancellations have been caused by issues that are “not the responsibility of the airline”, including security risks.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said threats are “incredibly alarming” for passengers, and that whilst they may not be entitled to compensation for any disruption, airlines still had a duty of care towards their customers.

He said: “As these threats are out of the airline’s control, passengers would not be eligible for compensation.

“However, airlines still have a duty of care and passengers have a right to food and drink or a hotel stay, depending on the length of the delay.

“Passengers will have the choice of being refunded or rerouted at the earliest opportunity.

“However, in these exceptional circumstances, passengers may experience longer delays, particularly if the destination airport is temporarily closed to allow the threat to be assessed and managed.”