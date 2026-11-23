Hundreds of schools across Germany and Denmark have received a chilling bomb threat, sparking police probes spanning Europe.

Schools in Thuringia, including Jena, Erfurt, Gotha and Nordhausen, received identical threatening emails this morning.

The subject line of these school messages reportedly read: "Death awaits you."

Some 450 German schools were hit with ominous threats, triggering an urgent investigation. Meanwhile, schools across Denmark have received similar messages.

Thüringen police confirmed they had received threats and said they have launched an urgent investigation.

They are probing the messages as a breach of peace.

However, it has been reported that authorities are not treating the threats as credible.

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