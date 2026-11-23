'Death awaits you': Schools across Europe receive bomb threats as police urge public to 'stay calm'
450 German schools have been part of an urgent investigation into the ominous threats
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Hundreds of schools across Germany and Denmark have received a chilling bomb threat, sparking police probes spanning Europe.
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Schools in Thuringia, including Jena, Erfurt, Gotha and Nordhausen, received identical threatening emails this morning.
The subject line of these school messages reportedly read: "Death awaits you."
Some 450 German schools were hit with ominous threats, triggering an urgent investigation. Meanwhile, schools across Denmark have received similar messages.
Thüringen police confirmed they had received threats and said they have launched an urgent investigation.
They are probing the messages as a breach of peace.
However, it has been reported that authorities are not treating the threats as credible.
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Schools in Germany are being advised not to evacuate, but several teachers have sent children home already.
Local Danish police said threats affected “a lot of schools” but urged the public to remain calm.
Police are not responding to singular email threats and have said they will investigate further if suspicious objects are found.
This comes as two weeks ago, hundreds of schools were evacuated across Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Italy after 'bomb threats' were issued via email.
Headteachers were forced to activate "emergency protocols" at more than 800 schools across the two nations after receiving 'hoax' threats.
A further 470 schools in Scotland received the emails, spanning Glasgow, Edinburgh, Fife and the Highlands, with Italy similarly affected.
The Department of Education advised schools in Northern Ireland to remain open “unless otherwise advised by the PSNI”.