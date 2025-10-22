The group teased the announcement the day before with a photograph of the band and the caption "Tomorrow we've got something special for you. Any guesses?"

Bon Jovi performs on stage. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Bon Jovi will return to the UK and Ireland after nearly six years with a 2026 summer tour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The American rock band, known for their hit songs Livin' On A Prayer, It's My Life and You Give Love A Bad Name, will return to the stage with dates scheduled in London, Dublin and Edinburgh. It comes after lead singer and frontman Jon Bon Jovi, 63, who was born as John Francis Bongiovi, underwent vocal cord surgery and spent the last few years recovering from the procedure after they began to atrophy. Jon Bon Jovi said: "There is a lot of joy in this announcement - joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together. "I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience - I get to stand in the WE of our concerts. "I've spoken extensively on my gratitude but I will say it again, I'm deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I'm ready and excited!" Read more: Bob Dylan will not play London on latest UK tour Read more: Oasis guitarist 'Bonehead' pulls out of reunion tour as he issues devastating health update

American rock band Bon Jovi backstage in 1984. Picture: Getty

The group teased the announcement the day before with a photograph of the band and the caption "Tomorrow we've got something special for you. Any guesses?", with fans flooding the comment section hoping for a tour. The Forever tour will kick off in July 2026 with four nights at Madison Square Garden in New York before moving to Edinburgh's Murrayfield on August 28, Dublin's Croke Park on August 30, and wrapping up with one night at Wembley Stadium in London on September 4.

The news we’ve all been waiting for… we’re headed back on the road for the Bon Jovi Forever Tour! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/9z4Y5OtEP4 — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) October 22, 2025