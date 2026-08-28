The Irish actress, who is married to Bond frontrunner Jack Lowden, said it would be "really interesting" for the film to star a "young, female villain"

The Irish actress, who married Lowden in 2024, has pitched to play a Bond villain in the next 007 film. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

The next James Bond film could cast its first ever husband-and-wife after Saoirse Ronan announced she's "dead serious" about playing a female villain.

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The four-time Oscar nominee is known for playing strong female leads in films such as Lady Bird, Little Women and Mary Queen of Scots. . Picture: Alamy

“Especially for girls and women, to see someone who can just take all that pent-up anger and direct it somewhere.” The four-time Oscar nominee is known for playing strong female leads in films such as Lady Bird, Little Women and Mary Queen of Scots. Ronan has expressed her desire to play a Bond villain before, sharing in 2024 that she found the characters "very interesting" and would re-iterate her willingness to star as one “again and again”. But her latest comments mark the first time she's spoken publicly on the subject since her husband became a frontrunner for Bond.

Producer Amy Pascal recently shared an update on the casting process, hinting that a name could be released by "the end of the year". Picture: Alamy