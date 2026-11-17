The star had some sage words of advice to offer Pattinson, who was confirmed as Bond on Monday

By Issy Clarke

Bond star George Lazenby has broken his silence after Robert Pattinson was cast as the next 007.

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Lazenby took over from Sean Connery for a short-lived stint as Ian Fleming's spy, starring in one film before handing the reins to Roger Moore. Pattinson, known for his roles in Twilight and Batman, was unveiled by Amazon MGM Studios on Monday as the next Bond following months of speculation. Almost every British A-list actor - from Jack Lowden to Josh O'Connor and Callum Turner - had been mooted as potential frontrunners. Pattinson only entered the race at the last minute, after he was reportedly initially rejected by producer Barbara Broccoli due to his previous casting as Batman. Ownership of the franchise was handed to Amazon MGM Studios earlier this year after long-serving custodians Broccoli and Michael G Wilson announced they were stepping down.

George Lazenby As Bond in 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service. Picture: Silver Screen Collection/Getty

Several celebrities have shared their reactions to Pattinson's casting, including the actor Ralph Fiennes, who starred in the three latest James Bond films as MI6 chief Gareth Mallory. The Schindler's List actor sounded less than enthused, admitting he was "still in love with Daniel Craig", who played 007 in the most recent five films. “It’s hard," the star, 63, told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM. "I’ve got the wrench in my heart.” But he later praised Pattinson, whom he appeared alongside in 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, as a "great actor", adding: “I’m sure he’ll be great.”

Ralph Fiennes starred alongside Pattinson alongside in 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Picture: Alamy

The royal family has also reacted to the casting announcement with a post on its official social media channels captioned: “Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr Bond.” Reacting to the announcement, the comedian Lenny Rush wrote beneath the post on the official James Bond Instagram page: “Amazing #007.” Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood reposted the announcement on his own page, captioned cryptically: “So we have a new James Bond…” In a subsequent post featuring an edited image of himself as the iconic spy, the presenter joked: “Bit gutted I didn’t get the call…!!! Good luck Mr Pattison.”