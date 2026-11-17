Bond legend George Lazenby breaks silence as celebs hail Robert Pattinson's casting as new 007
The star had some sage words of advice to offer Pattinson, who was confirmed as Bond on Monday
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Bond star George Lazenby has broken his silence after Robert Pattinson was cast as the next 007.
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The 87-year-old, who played 007 in 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service, offered a few words of advice to the English actor, who was confirmed as the next Bond on Monday.
"Robert, welcome to the most exclusive club in the world," he told the star in a short Instagram clip.
"Remember to enjoy yourself. Let's see if you have a 'this never happened the other fella' moment," he joked.
"All the best mate, George."
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Lazenby took over from Sean Connery for a short-lived stint as Ian Fleming's spy, starring in one film before handing the reins to Roger Moore.
Pattinson, known for his roles in Twilight and Batman, was unveiled by Amazon MGM Studios on Monday as the next Bond following months of speculation.
Almost every British A-list actor - from Jack Lowden to Josh O'Connor and Callum Turner - had been mooted as potential frontrunners.
Pattinson only entered the race at the last minute, after he was reportedly initially rejected by producer Barbara Broccoli due to his previous casting as Batman.
Ownership of the franchise was handed to Amazon MGM Studios earlier this year after long-serving custodians Broccoli and Michael G Wilson announced they were stepping down.
Several celebrities have shared their reactions to Pattinson's casting, including the actor Ralph Fiennes, who starred in the three latest James Bond films as MI6 chief Gareth Mallory.
The Schindler's List actor sounded less than enthused, admitting he was "still in love with Daniel Craig", who played 007 in the most recent five films.
“It’s hard," the star, 63, told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM. "I’ve got the wrench in my heart.”
But he later praised Pattinson, whom he appeared alongside in 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, as a "great actor", adding: “I’m sure he’ll be great.”
The royal family has also reacted to the casting announcement with a post on its official social media channels captioned: “Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr Bond.”
Reacting to the announcement, the comedian Lenny Rush wrote beneath the post on the official James Bond Instagram page: “Amazing #007.”
Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood reposted the announcement on his own page, captioned cryptically: “So we have a new James Bond…”
In a subsequent post featuring an edited image of himself as the iconic spy, the presenter joked: “Bit gutted I didn’t get the call…!!! Good luck Mr Pattison.”
The next Bond film is in development, and it was announced last year that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will write the script.
Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct the as-yet-untitled film, currently dubbed Bond 26, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers.
Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to play Bond, taking over from Daniel Craig, who made his last outing as 007 in 2021's No Time to Die.
In a statement, the 40-year-old said: “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime.
"I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me.
"To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."