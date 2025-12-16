New South Wales police commissioner Mal Lanyon confirmed that the a vehicle belonging to Naveed Akram, 24, had been seized and searched.

Naveed Akram, 24, and his father, Sajid Akram, 50, have been identified as the attackers. Picture: Social Media

By Chay Quinn

The suspected gunman in the Bondi beach terror attack owned a vehicle which contained explosives and two homemade Islamic State flags, police have confirmed.

In a news briefing on Tuesday afternoon in Sydney, the New South Wales police commissioner Mal Lanyon confirmed that the a vehicle belonging to Naveed Akram, 24, had been seized and searched. Lanyon told reporters that the vehicle belonging to Akram contained "IEDs" (improvised explosive device) and "two homemade IS flags". Naveed is under police guard in hospital after being reportedly shot by police, and his father Sajid, 50, was shot and killed at the scene on Sunday. Their home in Bonnyrigg, 50km west of Bondi, was raided by police hours after the shooting. Mal Lanyon also corrected the record on reports around the legality of the firearms allegedly used in the shooting. The commissioner said that despite reports that Sajid had a gun license issued in 2015, a firearm recovered was instead acquired under a license which was issued in 2023. Read More: Bondi beach hero police officer 'killed shooter with once-in-a-lifetime shot' while behind tree Read More: Labour donor Dale Vince slammed for linking Bondi beach massacre to Israel's actions in Gaza

He was described as a 'good boy' by his mother and friends said he was smart. Picture: Social Media

Both men were also members of local gun clubs. In an earlier briefing, Lanyon said: “He has six firearms licensed to him. We are satisfied that we have six firearms from the scene yesterday, but also as a result of the search warrant at the Campsie address. “Ballistics and forensic investigation will determine those six firearms are the six that were licensed to that man, but also they were used in the offence yesterday at Bondi. “We will continue to investigate this matter thoroughly.” In the briefing, officers also confirmed reports that the Akrams travelled to the Philippines in recent months - but would not comment on rumours this was to receive terrorist training.

Naveed was disarmed at the scene by a heroic member of the public. Picture: Social Media

According to reports, footage shows a brave officer edging towards Sajid during the massacre before appearing to fire the fatal shot from an astonishing 40 metres away. The officer who reportedly made the shot is understood to be a detective with 15 years of experience in law enforcement, according to The Daily Telegraph. In extraordinary footage, the officer can be seen approaching the rifle-touting assailants from behind a tree before letting off a series of shots. One appeared to hit the elder shooter, who dropped to the ground before his son left cover to return fire. The attack has been declared a terrorist incident targeting a Hanukkah celebration at a park next to the beach on the first day of the Jewish festival of lights, also known as Chanukah, the force confirmed. As of late Monday afternoon, 27 people were receiving care in hospitals across Sydney, NSW Health said. Six people remain in critical conditions with the others in serious and stable conditions, while police believe the ages of the dead range from 10 to 87. Two police officers who were injured remain in serious but stable condition.