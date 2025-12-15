Naveed Akram, 24. Picture: Social Media

By Henry Moore

Australian authorities are reportedly investigating Bondi Beach gunman Naveed Akram’s links to the Islamic State.

Naveed Akram, 24, and his father Sajid, 50, have been identified as the two gunmen who opened fire on Jewish Australians as they celebrated Hanukkah in Sydney, killing at least 15 people. 24-year-old Naveed had been added to a watchlist in 2019 over alleged links to IS, the Australian Corporation reports. The Australian spy agency, ASIO, has confirmed he was “known” to them, but not considered an “immediate” threat. Read more: London-born rabbi, 10-year-old girl and Holocaust survivor amongst those killed in Bondi Beach shooting as more victims named

As of late Monday afternoon, 27 people were receiving care in hospitals across Sydney, NSW Health said. Six people remain in critical conditions with the others in serious and stable conditions, while police believe the ages of the dead range from 10 to 87. Two police officers who were injured remain in serious but stable condition. The attack has been declared a terrorist incident targeting a Hanukkah celebration at a park next to the beach on the first day of the Jewish festival of lights, the force confirmed. A 50-year-old gunman was shot by police and died at the scene while his 24-year-old son suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital under police guard. At a press conference on Monday afternoon, New South Wales (NSW) state police commissioner Mal Lanyon said the younger gunman is expected to live to face criminal charges. "We do have a 24-year-old male in hospital at the moment. Based on his medical condition it is likely that person may face criminal charges," he said. He added that police were still gathering information about the attackers.

Rabbi Eli Schlanger and Matilda, 10, were killed in Sunday's attack at Bondi Beach. Picture: Facebook