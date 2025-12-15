Bondi Beach gunman 'pledged allegiance to Islamic State'
Australian authorities are reportedly investigating Bondi Beach gunman Naveed Akram’s links to the Islamic State.
Naveed Akram, 24, and his father Sajid, 50, have been identified as the two gunmen who opened fire on Jewish Australians as they celebrated Hanukkah in Sydney, killing at least 15 people.
24-year-old Naveed had been added to a watchlist in 2019 over alleged links to IS, the Australian Corporation reports.
The Australian spy agency, ASIO, has confirmed he was “known” to them, but not considered an “immediate” threat.
As of late Monday afternoon, 27 people were receiving care in hospitals across Sydney, NSW Health said.
Six people remain in critical conditions with the others in serious and stable conditions, while police believe the ages of the dead range from 10 to 87.
Two police officers who were injured remain in serious but stable condition.
The attack has been declared a terrorist incident targeting a Hanukkah celebration at a park next to the beach on the first day of the Jewish festival of lights, the force confirmed.
A 50-year-old gunman was shot by police and died at the scene while his 24-year-old son suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital under police guard.
At a press conference on Monday afternoon, New South Wales (NSW) state police commissioner Mal Lanyon said the younger gunman is expected to live to face criminal charges.
"We do have a 24-year-old male in hospital at the moment. Based on his medical condition it is likely that person may face criminal charges," he said.
He added that police were still gathering information about the attackers.
"They are both a father and a son," he said.
"They have a connection for quite a period of time within Australia. The father has held a firearms licence since 2015.
"At this stage, we know very little about them."
NSW premier Chris Minns signalled his government would pursue prospective gun reform in the wake of the incident after it was revealed the 50-year-old gunman belonged to a gun club and legally possessed six firearms.
He said: "State gun registry laws need to change and they can change. It does require legislation.
"If you're not a farmer, if you're not involved in agriculture, why do you need these massive weapons? They put the public in danger and make life dangerous and difficult for NSW police.
In the wake of the attack, Mr Albanese said: "What we saw yesterday was an act of pure evil. An act of antisemitism, an act of terrorism on our shores, in an iconic location - Bondi Beach - that is associated with joy, associated with celebrations that is forever tarnished by what happened last evening.
"This was an attack deliberately targeted at the Jewish community, on the first day of Hannukah. The Jewish community is hurting today.
"Today all Australians wrap our arms around them and say we stand with you. We will do whatever is necessary to stamp out antisemitism. It is a scourge and we will eradicate it together."