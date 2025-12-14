Footage circulating on social media shows a courageous bystander neutralising a gunman during a mass shooting in Sydney

Incredible footage shows an unknown bystander disarming one of the Bondi Beach shooters. Picture: X

By Alice Padgett

A fruit shop owner has been hailed a “genuine hero” for tackling one of the Bondi Beach attackers and grabbing his gun.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The extraordinary clip shows a man heroically tackling and disarming one of the shooters as the incident unfolded at the popular Australian beach. Nine people, as well as one of the gunman, have died in the shooting on Sunday evening, with 13 taken to hospital. In between shots, the bystander charges through the vehicles and grabs the shooter in a headlock from behind and manages to seize the assailant's weapon. Ahmed al Ahmed, a father-of-two, has been named by relatives as the man fighting the terrorist in a video shared widely on social media. His family said Mr Ahmed, from the Sutherland area of Sydney, remains in hospital where he has undergone surgery for bullet wounds to his arm and hand. The 43-year-old is seen in the footage, wearing a white T-shirt and crouching behind a car before pouncing on the back of the gunman then grappling with him and snatching the rifle away from him. Read more: Nine killed in Bondi Beach shooting - with one gunman also shot dead and 13 taken to hospital

🔴CRAZY🔴



a bystander neutralizes the attacker in the Australia attack. https://t.co/Rtm8EX6iB4 pic.twitter.com/dTgdCsTJtc — GAZAWOOD - the PALLYWOOD saga (@GAZAWOOD1) December 14, 2025

The gunman backs away in a car park area as Mr Ahmed points the shotgun at him. Mr Ahmed is then seen raising his hand before resting the gun against a tree apparently to show to police that he was not one of the attackers. His cousin Mustafa told 7News Australia: "Still he is in hospital and we don't know exactly what is going on, the doctor says he is OK. "We hope he is OK, he is a hero, 100% he is a hero. "He has two shots, one in his arm and one in his hand, he has had to have an operation." New South Wales premier Chris Minns described Mr Ahmed as a "genuine hero", and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: "We have seen Australians today run towards danger in order to help others. "These Australians are heroes, and their bravery has saved lives."

Armed police work at the scene. Picture: Getty