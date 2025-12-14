The force is not looking for a third offender and the younger gunman is currently in a critical condition in hospital

A member of a jewish community reacts as he stands at the site of a shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 14, 2025. Picture: Saeed KHAN / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Two gunmen who launched a mass shooting attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney were father and son, New South Wales Police commissioner Mal Lanyon told a press conference in Sydney.

The father, 50, and son, 24, who were armed with guns, opened fire on a crowd in the Archer Park area at 6.47pm local time on Sunday, New South Wales Police said. The attack has been declared a terrorist incident targeting a Hanukkah celebration at a park next to the beach on the first day of the Jewish festival of lights, the force confirmed. The range of ages of people who died in the Bondi Beach attack is from 10 years old to 87, according to New South Wales Police. A total of 13 people died at the scene with a 10-year-old girl and 40-year-old man dying in hospital. New South Wales Police commissioner Mal Lanyon said that the older gunman, who died after being shot by police, was licensed for six firearms and six were recovered from the scene in Bondi Beach. Read more: Who are the victims in the Bondi Beach attack? Read more: Girl, 10, and British-born rabbi among 16 killed in ‘evil’ attack on Bondi Beach

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the media during a press conference following a shooting at Bondi Beach, at Parliament House in Canberra, Sunday, December 14, 2025. Picture: Australian Associated Press/Alamy Live News

Mr Lanyon confirmed that the force is not looking for a further offender and that the 24-year-old is currently in a critical condition in hospital. Two active improvised explosive devices were also found at the scene but police officers removed and deactivated them. Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, said: "What we saw yesterday was an act of pure evil. An act of antisemitism, an act of terrorism on our shores, in an iconic location - Bondi Beach - that is associated with joy, associated with celebrations that is forever tarnished by what happened last evening. "This was an attack deliberately targeted at the Jewish community, on the first day of Hannukah. The Jewish community is hurting today. "Today all Australians wrap our arms around them and say we stand with you. We will do whatever is necessary to stamp out antisemitism. It is a scourge and we will eradicate it together."