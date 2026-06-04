Bondi Beach attack 'hero' who tackled gunmen charged with domestic assault
Ahmed al-Ahmed is accused of attacking is father in March and was charged on Wednesday
A man who was hailed a hero after he disarmed one of the gunmen in the Bondi Beach terror attack has been charged with assault.
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Ahmed al-Ahmed made headlines across the world after he was seen tackling one of the gunmen who opened fire on crowds during a Jewish event on Sydney’s Bondi Beach in December.
But the 44-year-old was arrested after allegedly attacking his father on March 9 at a property in Bankstown in the city.
He is accused of putting him in a headlock and was charged on Wednesday with common assault and "stalk or intimidate," New South Wales police confirmed.
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He is said to deny all allegations against him.
After the shooting last year, a fundraiser topped over $3 million for al-Ahmed, a shop owner, who was credited with preventing further loss of life during the killing spree.
One of the gunmen, Sajid Akram, was shot dead as well as 15 people, with a further 40 njured during the rampage.
In between shots, Mr Ahmed was seen charging through the vehicles and grabbing the shooter in a headlock from behind before seizing the assailant's weapon.
Mr Ahmed sent a message of peace and unity when asked what he wanted to say to everyone who donated.
He said: "To stand with each other, all human beings, and forget everything bad behind the back, and keep going to save life. Save lives.
"When I do save the people, I do it from the heart."
Speaking afterwards, his father, Mohamed Fateh al Ahmed, told ABC Australia: "His friend told him, ‘Let’s go have coffee at Bondi’.
"They got there and were shocked to see armed men firing weapons at terrorists. Their lives were in danger.
"He noticed one of the armed men in a distance from him, hiding behind a tree.
"My son is a hero, he served with the police and in the central security forces, and he has the impulse to protect people."