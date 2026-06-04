Ahmed al-Ahmed is accused of attacking is father in March and was charged on Wednesday

Ahmed Al Ahmed during a ceremony awarding the Key to the City following the Bondi terror attack. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A man who was hailed a hero after he disarmed one of the gunmen in the Bondi Beach terror attack has been charged with assault.

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Ahmed al-Ahmed made headlines across the world after he was seen tackling one of the gunmen who opened fire on crowds during a Jewish event on Sydney’s Bondi Beach in December. But the 44-year-old was arrested after allegedly attacking his father on March 9 at a property in Bankstown in the city. He is accused of putting him in a headlock and was charged on Wednesday with common assault and "stalk or intimidate," New South Wales police confirmed. Read more: Three Royal Navy officers killed in Devon helicopter crash named Read more: Man shot with crossbow on UK university campus - as former student, 21, arrested

Governor of NSW, Margaret Beazley and Ahmed Al Ahmed. Picture: Alamy

He is said to deny all allegations against him. After the shooting last year, a fundraiser topped over $3 million for al-Ahmed, a shop owner, who was credited with preventing further loss of life during the killing spree. One of the gunmen, Sajid Akram, was shot dead as well as 15 people, with a further 40 njured during the rampage. In between shots, Mr Ahmed was seen charging through the vehicles and grabbing the shooter in a headlock from behind before seizing the assailant's weapon. Mr Ahmed sent a message of peace and unity when asked what he wanted to say to everyone who donated. He said: "To stand with each other, all human beings, and forget everything bad behind the back, and keep going to save life. Save lives. "When I do save the people, I do it from the heart."