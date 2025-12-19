Ahmed al-Ahmed learns 43,000 people donated to a fundraiser honouring his bravery

Ahmed al-Ahmed is credited with preventing further loss of life during the killing spree on Sunday evening. Picture: @mdmotivator

By Jacob Paul

A hero shop owner who disarmed one of the gunmen in the Bondi Beach terror attack has been handed a $2.5 million cheque from his hospital bed.

Mr Al-Ahmed sent a message of peace and unity when asked what he wanted to say to everyone who donated. "To stand with each other, all human beings, and forget everything bad behind the back, and keep going to save life. Save lives. "When I do save the people, I do it from the heart," he said. At least 15 people, as well as one of the gunmen, died in the Bondi Beach shooting - with a further 40 people injured during the rampage.

Ahmed Al-Ahmed sufferied multiple bullet wounds to his shoulder and arm after tackling the Bondi Beach gunman. Picture: TikTok

In between shots, Mr Ahmed was seen charging through the vehicles and grabbing the shooter in a headlock from behind before seizing the assailant's weapon. Footage contains scenes of graphic violence

The 43-year-old is seen in footage shared online, wearing a white T-shirt and crouching behind a car before pouncing on the back of the gunman then grappling with him and snatching the rifle away from him. His family said Mr Ahmed, from the Sutherland area of Sydney, remains in hospital where he has undergone surgery for bullet wounds to his arm and hand. His parents meanwhile have described him as a “hero of Australia”. Mr Ahmed’s father, Mohamed Fateh al Ahmed, told ABC Australia his son has an “impulse to protect people”, having previously served with the police. Speaking through a translator, he told the broadcaster: “His friend told him, ‘Let’s go have coffee at Bondi’. “They got there and were shocked to see armed men firing weapons at terrorists. “Their lives were in danger. He noticed one of the armed men in a distance from him, hiding behind a tree. “My son is a hero, he served with the police and in the central security forces, and he has the impulse to protect people."

New South Wales premier Chris Minns visiting Ahmed al Ahmed in hospital, after he was injured tackling one of the Bondi Beach terrorists. Picture: Chris Minns