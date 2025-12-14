"As we light the Chanukiah, our thoughts and prayers are with those murdered in the terrorist attack on Bondi beach today, their loved ones and the whole Jewish community"

"Light will always win over darkness," he wrote. Picture: X

By Alice Padgett

Sir Keir Starmer and Lady Victoria Starmer lit their family Chanukiah in the window of Number 10 as they sent “thoughts and prayers” to those murdered in the terrorist attack on Bondi Beach.

Sharing a photo on social media, the Prime Minister said: “As we light the Chanukiah, our thoughts and prayers are with those murdered in the terrorist attack on Bondi beach today, their loved ones and the whole Jewish community. “Light will always win over darkness.” Lady Starmer has Jewish ancestors on her father Bernard’s side, and they often mark the beginning of Shabbat on Friday nights, Sir Keir said in a 2024 interview. Attendees at a central London vigil and Hanukkah celebration dedicated to the victims of a terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, cheered for the “hero” who was filmed tackling a gunman and grabbing his gun during the mass shooting. The gunmen, armed with what police have described as "long guns", opened fire on the Archer Park area of the popular beach at 6.47pm local time on Sunday, New South Wales Police said, killing at least 12 and injuring 29. Read More: Named and pictured: London-born rabbi and father-of-five killed in Bondi Beach terror attack Read more: WATCH: Moment heroic bystander wrestles firearm off Bondi Beach gunman

Ahmed al Ahmed, a father-of-two, was named by relatives as the man who was shown tackling the terrorist in a video shared widely on social media. Speaking at the vigil outside Australia House on Sunday night, Fiyaz Mughal from Muslims against Antisemitism UK said: "There was a member of the Jewish community, Ahmed al Ahmed, who risked his life." About a hundred people gathered outside Australia House this evening.

People during a vigil outside the Australian High Commission in central London. Picture: Alamy

Attendees at the London gathering, organised by Stop the Hate UK, waved Israeli and Union flags and held electric candles. Yisroel Lew, the rabbi for Marylebone, spoke at the vigil and Hanukkah celebration outside Australia House. He said: “After hearing what happened this morning, the first thought was: how can we bring more light?“Don’t be afraid and celebrate Hanukkah.” He then lit a menorah. A menorah has also been lit in Trafalgar Square, central London.

A menorah lit up in Trafalgar Square, central London. Picture: Alamy