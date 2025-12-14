Named and pictured: London-born rabbi and father-of-five killed in Bondi Beach terror attack
At least 12 people, including a British-born rabbi, have died and 29 were injured when two "terrorist" gunmen targeted a Jewish celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australian police have said.
The gunmen, armed with what police have described as "long guns", opened fire on the Archer Park area of the popular beach at 6.47pm local time on Sunday, New South Wales Police said.
The attack has been declared a terrorist incident targeting a Hanukkah celebration at a park next to the beach on the first day of the Jewish festival of lights, also known as Chanukah, the force confirmed.
British-born rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi, has been named as one of the victims.
In a tribute, his family described him as a "joyful rabbi".
The father-of-five grew up in Temple Fortune, north London, and had family members at Kinloss Synagogue in Finchley, according to Jewish News.
The 41-year-old and his wife, Chayala, celebrated the birth of their youngest child, a boy, two months ago.
His cousin, Brighton-based Rabbi Zalman Lewis, told Jewish News: "How can a joyful rabbi who went to a beach to spread happiness and light, to make the world a better place, have his life ended in this way?"
In a message to the people of Australia, the King said he was "appalled and saddened by the most dreadful antisemitic terrorist attack".
Charles, who visited Bondi Beach in 2012, said in a statement: "My wife and I are appalled and saddened by the most dreadful antisemitic terrorist attack on Jewish people attending the Chanukah celebration at Bondi Beach," his statement said.
"Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected so dreadfully, including the police officers who were injured while protecting members of their community.
"We commend the police, emergency services and members of the public whose heroic actions no doubt prevented even greater horror and tragedy.
"In times of hurt, Australians always rally together in unity and resolve. I know that the spirit of community and love that shines so brightly in Australia - and the light at the heart of the Chanukah festival - will always triumph over the darkness of such evil."
In a personal signed message on social media, the Prince and Princess of Wales said: "Our thoughts are with every Australian today following the terrible attack at Bondi Beach.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and stand with the Jewish community in grief.
"We are also thinking about the bravery of the emergency responders, particularly the two injured officers. W & C"