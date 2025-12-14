WATCH: Moment heroic bystander wrestles firearm off Bondi Beach gunman
Footage circulating on social media shows a courageous bystander neutralising a gunman during a mass shooting in Sydney
Video footage on X appears to show the momemnt an unknown member of the public disarms one of the Bondi gunman during a mass shooting.
The extraordinary clip shows a man heroically tackling and disarming one of the shooters as the incident unfolded at the popular Australian beach.
Nine people, as well as one of the gunman, have died in the shooting on Sunday evening, with 13 taken to hospital.
In the video, the man, wearing a white shirt, is seen waiting behind a car near the gunman.
In between shots, the bystander charges through the vehicles and grabs the shooter in a headlock from behind and manages to seize the assailant's weapon.
The shooter retreats towards a bridge, as the man in the white shirt points the gun at him.
The hero watches the attacker flee and does not fire back. He then places the confiscated weapon against a tree before taking cover himself.
Another gunman can be seen taking shots from the bridge as the disarmed attacker moves to his position.
Sirens and shots can be heard in the background.
A police officer can also been seen taking cover behind a vehicle near the bridge as sirens can be heard approaching in the background, with further gunshots being exchanged.