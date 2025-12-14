By Flaminia Luck

Nine people have been killed in a shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, with one gunman also dead.

13 people have been taken to hospital, authorities confirmed. Local media reported that hundreds fled the beach on Sunday evening (local time) after shots were heard fired. Police also said it is not known yet if the incident is connected to a Hanukkah event that took place nearby. Footage seen by LBC shows the shocking moment two shooters dressed all in black fired towards people on the beach from a car park.

Shooters were seen firing onto the beach. Picture: Provided

Armed police work at the scene. Picture: Getty

A spokeswoman for New South Wales Ambulance service said "We were called to the scene around 6.45pm to reports of multiple people shot at Bondi Beach. "We have got more than 40 resources there including helicopter and road crews and have treated multiple patients at the scene. "We have so far transported 13 patients to various hospitals in Sydney."

Police are responding to a developing incident at Bondi Beach and are urging the public to avoid the area.



Anyone at the scene should take shelter.



Police are on scene and more information will be provided when it comes to hand. pic.twitter.com/0oNDxplNzx — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) December 14, 2025

'Shocking and distressing' Anthony Albanese said in a statement: "The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing. Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. "My thoughts are with every person affected. I have just spoken to the AFP Commissioner and with the NSW Premier. "We are working with the NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed. "I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the NSW Police." Bondi Beach is popular with tourists and expats.

People and emergency workers gather at location where a holiday event was taking place. Picture: Alamy