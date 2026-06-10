Bondi Beach terror attack suspect charged with 19 extra offences
Akram, who is being held in a maximum security prison, has yet to enter a plea on those or the 59 initial charges
The man accused of killing 15 people in a terror attack on a Jewish festival at Australia’s Bondi Beach has been formally charged with 19 additional offences.
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Naveed Akram, 24, and his father, Sajid, allegedly opened fire at the Hanukkah event at Archer Park in Sydney on December 14.
His father was shot dead at the scene by police.
The 19 fresh charges – 10 counts of shooting with intent to murder, three of causing wounding with intent to murder and discharging a firearm with intent to resist arrest – were confirmed at a court hearing in Sydney on Wednesday.
Akram, who is being held in a maximum security prison, has yet to enter a plea on those or the 59 initial charges, which include 15 counts of murder, 43 of attempted murder and one of committing a terrorist act.
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A committal hearing was scheduled for August 12.
New South Wales Police alleged the father and son parked their vehicle near a footbridge overlooking Archer Park at Bondi on the evening of December 14 before opening fire.
The pair also allegedly threw improvised explosive devices into a group of people, although none detonated.
Two officers and dozens of people were injured during the incident.
Among the victims was London-born Rabbi Eli Schlanger, 41, a father of five and assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi.
Court documents previously showed police alleged Sajid and Naveed Akram visited the area for “reconnaissance and planning” in the days before the attack.
Police have also accused the pair of conducting firearms training in the Australian countryside.
The Australian government established the Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion in the wake of the attack, which recommended authorities should prioritise gun reform in its first interim report.