The man accused of killing 15 people in a terror attack on a Jewish festival at Australia’s Bondi Beach has been formally charged with 19 additional offences.

Naveed Akram, 24, and his father, Sajid, allegedly opened fire at the Hanukkah event at Archer Park in Sydney on December 14.

His father was shot dead at the scene by police.

The 19 fresh charges – 10 counts of shooting with intent to murder, three of causing wounding with intent to murder and discharging a firearm with intent to resist arrest – were confirmed at a court hearing in Sydney on Wednesday.

Akram, who is being held in a maximum security prison, has yet to enter a plea on those or the 59 initial charges, which include 15 counts of murder, 43 of attempted murder and one of committing a terrorist act.

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