Australian police question Bondi Beach terror suspect after he wakes from coma
Naveed Akram, 24, and his father Sajid Akram, 50, were named as the two gunmen behind the horrific attack
The alleged gunman in the Bondi Beach terror attack that claimed the lives of 15 people and injured dozens more has emerged from a coma.
Naveed Akram, 24, and his father Sajid Akram, 50, are accused of opening fire on those attending a Chanukah event, marking the first night of Hanukkah, in Bondi about 6.40pm local time on Sunday.
Sajid was killed following a shootout with police. Akram was injured, and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
According to local media, he awoke from a coma on Tuesday, more than 48 hours after the attack.
Officials revealed investigators have been waiting for the effects of medication to wear off and for him to have access to a legal advice before they can begin questioning.
Police have special powers under the Terrorism Act to detain him longer than normal, up to 14 days once he’s arrested, as they investigate the incident.
Australia’s federal police commissioner said that the killers may have been “inspired by” the Islamic State (IS) terror group.
“Early indications point to a terrorist attack inspired by Islamic State,” federal police commissioner Krissy Barrett said on Tuesday.
She added: “These are the alleged actions of those who have aligned themselves with a terrorist organisation.”
Anthony Albanese, Australia’s prime minister, also said the attack was "motivated by Islamic State ideology".
New South Wales police commissioner Mal Lanyon told reporters on Tuesday the vehicle belonging to Naveed contained "IEDs" (improvised explosive device) and "two homemade IS flags".
Meanwhile, the Philippines is investigating a trip the Bondi Beach gunmen made to the country last month.
Mr Lanyon confirmed reports Sajid and Naveed travelled to the country last month and said Australian police are also investigating why they made the trip.
A senior counter-terrorism official has alleged Naveed and Sajid went for military-style training.
The region has been known to host terrorist training camps for Islamist militants since the early 1990s.