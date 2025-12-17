The property was transferred into Venera's sole ownership in February 2024

The house on Brown Road in Bonnyrigg. Picture: Reuters

By Georgia Rowe

The alleged Bondi Beach gunman Sajid Akram transferred ownership of his million-dollar home to his wife, a move that could prevent the families of his victims from receiving compensation from his estate.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The change in ownership means Akram’s widow, Venera, is unlikely to lose the Bonnyrigg property in south-west Sydney should the victims of the terrorist attack pursue legal action. The 50-year-old placed the property solely in his wife’s name almost two years before he and his 24-year-old son, Naveed, allegedly killed 15 people and injured more than 40 others on Sunday. Former NSW Counter-Terrorism Minister David Elliott said the transfer of ownership in February last year showed the attack was premeditated. He said: “This clearly proves in my mind he has been planning this for a long time. “It would be a safe assumption for him to think that his assets were going to be seized by the state or victims of the crime he was about to commit.” Read more: Sydney-based Jewish bagel business targeted with 'antisemitic one-star reviews' in wake of Bondi massacre Read more: Mourners gather for funeral of British rabbi killed in Bondi Beach terror attack

Australia Reacts To Mass Shooting At Bondi Beach. Picture: Getty

The couple bought the home on Brown Road, which features an outdoor entertaining area overlooking a swimming pool, in 2016 for $700,000. In February 2024, the property was transferred into Venera's sole ownership for $477,500. The three bedroom house is now estimated to be worth up to $1.1million. Criminal lawyer Sam Macedone said victims of the attack could apply for compensation through the New South Wales government-funded Victims Support Scheme and separately sue the Akram's estate for damages. He told the Daily Telegraph: "If he has moved everything into his wife's name and his estate has no assets, then anyone suing him or his estate will get nothing. "It is the final insult to the victims. "He has done this on the basis that if anything happens to him and people sue, they cannot take his wife's house."

Relatives of Rabbi Eli Schlanger at his funeral on Wednesday. Picture: Getty