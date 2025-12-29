Ahmed al-Ahmed, who was injured himself, recalled the moment he jumped on the gunman's back to try stop him

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets Ahmed al Ahmed at St George Hospital in Sydney, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The hero bystander who tackled one of the Bondi Beach gunmen has said he "feels sorry for the lost" two weeks on after the terror attack.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

One alleged gunman, Naveed Akram, faces 59 charges, while his father, Sajid, was shot dead by police at the scene. In an interview with CBS airing on Monday, Mr Ahmed said: "My target was just to take the gun from him, and to stop him from killing a human being’s life and not killing innocent people. "I know I saved lots, but I feel sorry for the lost." Describing the moment he leapt onto the gunman’s back to wrestle the firearm away, he added: "I jumped on his back, hit him.

"I hold him with my right hand and start saying a word, you know, like to warn him, drop your gun, stop doing what you’re doing, and it’s come all in fast. "And emotionally, I’m doing something, which is I feel something, a power in my body, my brain. "I don't want to see people killed in front of me, I don’t want to hear his gun, I don't want to see people screaming and begging, asking for help, and that’s my soul asking me to do that." Mr Ahmed’s parents told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he had been shot four to five times in the shoulder.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns (L) talking with Mr Al Ahmed. Picture: Alamy