By Alice Padgett

A relative of the British-born rabbi killed in the Bondi Beach terrorist attack has said the debate on Jewish security must move away from being about higher walls around synagogues and more guards outside schools and focus on the root causes of antisemitic violence.

Referring to a charity which provides protection for Jewish communities in the UK, the Conservative peer said: "While we are always grateful for support for the Community Security Trust, the debate about Jewish security needs to move away from being about higher walls around our synagogues and more guards outside our schools, and on to the root causes of why we actually need such security. "So will the minister explain what the Government is actually doing, in practical terms, to counter the extremist ideologies which are driving this antisemitic violence, and to remove them and their proponents from our social media, out of our universities and off our streets?" Expressing his condolences, Home Office minister Lord Hanson of Flint stressed steps were being taken to crack down on the scourge of antisemitism. He added: "We need to ensure that we encourage... tolerance, understanding and knowledge about different religions." The minister said this needed to start "from very early on to ensure that people live their lives in an open, tolerant way, where their religion doesn't require armed guards at synagogues, that doesn't require armed guards at schools".

Earlier, Lord Hanson told peers the UK Government was "appalled" at the terror attack. He said: "It's particularly horrifying that it happened at a Hanukkah celebration. "My thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those affected." He added: "There is no specific intelligence of a linked threat to the UK at this time, but we must remain vigilant and are working with the Community Security Trust and police forces to support Jewish communities, including Hanukkah events here in the UK. "The United Kingdom stands firmly with Australia and with the Jewish community of Sydney and those here in the UK at this terrible time." Raising the atrocity with an urgent question in the upper chamber, former navy chief Lord West of Spithead praised the bravery of fruit shop owner Ahmed al Ahmed who tackled one of the terrorists. The 43-year-old is seen fighting a gunman in a video shared widely on social media shortly after the attack. Lord West, who previously served as a security minister, said: "He's clearly a better human being than me in that he took the rifle and then put it down because I would have shot him (the terrorist)." The Labour peer added: "I'm afraid it appears that a small portion of our British people are under serious threat, and I don't think it's any good in pretending otherwise.

