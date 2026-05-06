Bondi terror attack suspect set to face 19 additional charges
A man accused of killing 15 people in a terror attack on a Hanukkah event at Australia’s Bondi Beach is expected to face fresh charges, according to court records.
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Naveed Akram, 24, and his father, Sajid, allegedly opened fire on the Jewish holiday gathering at Archer Park in Sydney on December 14.
His father was shot dead at the scene.
According to court records, the 19 new charges are set to include shooting with intent to murder, wounding with intent to murder and discharging a firearm with intent to resist arrest.
The 24-year-old was previously charged with 59 offences, including 15 counts of murder and one count of committing a terrorist act.
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Akram, who is being held in a maximum security prison on remand, has yet to enter a plea.
The new charges were added in April, before Akram’s hearing at Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney on Wednesday.
NSW Police alleged the father and son parked their vehicle near a footbridge overlooking Archer Park at Bondi on the evening of December 14.
The pair also allegedly threw improvised explosive devices into a group of people, although none detonated.
Two officers and dozens of people were injured during the incident.
Among the victims was London-born Rabbi Eli Schlanger, 41, a father of five and assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi.
Court documents previously showed police alleged Sajid and Naveed Akram visited the area for “reconnaissance and planning” in the days before the attack.
Police have also accused the pair of conducting firearms training in the Australian countryside.
Akram is due to return to court in June.