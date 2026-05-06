A man accused of killing 15 people in a terror attack on a Hanukkah event at Australia’s Bondi Beach is expected to face fresh charges, according to court records.

Naveed Akram, 24, and his father, Sajid, allegedly opened fire on the Jewish holiday gathering at Archer Park in Sydney on December 14.

His father was shot dead at the scene.

According to court records, the 19 new charges are set to include shooting with intent to murder, wounding with intent to murder and discharging a firearm with intent to resist arrest.

The 24-year-old was previously charged with 59 offences, including 15 counts of murder and one count of committing a terrorist act.

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