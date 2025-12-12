Bonnie Blue fined £9 and faces being banned from Bali for 10 years after ‘Bangbus’ arrest
The controversial adult content creator was cleared of breaking Bali's strict anti-pornography laws but was found guilty of a minor traffic offence
Adult content creator Bonnie Blue has been spared jail over her 'Bangbus' stunt, but must pay a £9 fine and is banned from Bali for 10 years.
Listen to this article
The controversial porn star, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was cleared of breaking the country's strict anti-pornography laws as she appeared in court on Friday.
Bali is part of Muslim-majority Indonesia, which strictly forbids the production of pornographic material.
She was found guilty of a minor traffic offence, but was deported for an immigration violation due to working on a tourist visa.
The judge ordered Bonnie to “not to violate Bali’s traffic laws again” before she replied: “I understand.”
Bonnie was ordered to pay a fine of Rp 200,000 (about $12/£9) and will leave Indonesia on a flight set to depart just after midnight local time.
Read more: Adult actress Bonnie Blue endorses Reform UK as she faces deportation from Indonesia over ‘barely legal’ sex stunt
Read more: Bonnie Blue could face 15 years in Bali prison over controversial 'BangBus tour' to pick up 'barely legal' tourists
The 26-year-old was one of 34 people detained when police raided a production studio in Bali, prompting a police investigation.
Footage of Bonnie traveling around Bali on her 'Bangbus' was shown to the court.
It was revealed that she had bought the truck without the required documents, and prosecutors said one of the Brits driving the vehicle did not have a valid international driving licence.
The porn star had been using her bus to pick up so-called “barely legal” men “straight out of school” according to her Instagram account.
In a post, Bonnie said: “Hey boys, those that are going to Schoolies and to those who are barely legal, cannot wait to meet you and I’m in Bali, so you know exactly what that means.”
The porn star is known for her outlandish and controversial sex stunts, including having sex with more than 1,000 men in 24 hours.