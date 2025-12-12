Adult content creator Bonnie Blue has been spared jail over her 'Bangbus' stunt, but must pay a £9 fine and is banned from Bali for 10 years.

The controversial porn star, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was cleared of breaking the country's strict anti-pornography laws as she appeared in court on Friday.

Bali is part of Muslim-majority Indonesia, which strictly forbids the production of pornographic material.

She was found guilty of a minor traffic offence, but was deported for an immigration violation due to working on a tourist visa.

The judge ordered Bonnie to “not to violate Bali’s traffic laws again” before she replied: “I understand.”

Bonnie was ordered to pay a fine of Rp 200,000 (about $12/£9) and will leave Indonesia on a flight set to depart just after midnight local time.

