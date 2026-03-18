Bonnie Blue has been charged with outraging public decency after she allegedly mimicked a sex out outside London’s Indonesian embassy.

The influencer, 26, posted a clip of her holding the country’s flag near its official residence before allegedly making a lewd gesture.

Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, faces up to six months in jail if convicted.

The video was filmed inGreat Peter Street on Monday, December 15, 2025.

The Met police said in a statement: “A woman has been charged with outraging public decency following an investigation by the Met Police.

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“Tia Billinger, of Draycott in Derbyshire, was charged via postal requisition on Monday, 16 March. She will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 22 April.

“The charge relates to an incident in Great Peter Street, SW1 on Monday, 15 December.

“An investigation took place, and a woman in her 20s was interviewed under caution on Tuesday, 2 February.

“A referral was made to the Crown Prosecution Service which subsequently authorised the above charge.”

The charge of outraging public decency carries a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment or an unlimited fine, or both.

She was deported from Indonesia last December after being cleared of breaking the country's strict anti-pornography laws.

She was found guilty of a minor traffic offence, but was deported for an immigration violation due to working on a tourist visa.