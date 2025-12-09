Bonnie Blue has sparked controversy for her adult content online. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Adult film star Bonnie Blue could face 15 years behind bars following her arrest in Bali while trying to pick up “barely legal” men in her “BangBus.”

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The infamous OnlyFans model is likely to face deportation and a lifelong ban from entering Indonesia, but could face rotting in a Bali jail cell until February if her case is not processed quickly. Blue, 26, was arrested alongside 17 men, aged between 19 and 40 years old, accused of making pornographic material, which is banned in Indonesia. “She is being detained by the police, which means they can proceed to prosecute her,” Indonesian immigration expert Philo Dellano told News.com.au. Read more: Bonnie Blue says rape victims 'bear some responsibility' as she 'understands where Andrew Tate is coming from'

Bonnie Blue with her so-called 'BangBus" in Bali. Picture: Instagram

“But in my opinion, if there is an ‘invisible hand’ that requests that she be deported, she can be transferred to the nearest immigration office, from where she will be deported from Indonesia.” However, authorities might choose to make an example of Blue, keeping her in jail until February next year before deporting her, Dallano added. Blue was arrested on Friday and held overnight alongside two British men and an Australian. Footage showed another 12 men, all with t-shirts over their heads, being led out of a Bali jail following their arrests. Police impounded the pornstar’s untaxxed “Bonne Blue Bangbus” as part of the operation. 19 outfits with labels reading “School Bonne Blue were seized alongside a box of condoms, lubricant, nine pink necklaces, flash drives and two sheets of Viagra pills.