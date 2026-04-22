Bonnie Blue is to appear in court charged with outraging public decency in London.

The adult content creator, 26, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was charged after she was allegedly filmed making a lewd gesture outside the Indonesian embassy in December.

She is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Wednesday.

Last month, Scotland Yard said that “Tia Billinger, 26, of Draycott in Derbyshire, was charged via postal requisition on Monday, March 16″ after a Metropolitan Police investigation.

A force spokesman said: “The charge relates to an incident in Great Peter Street, Westminster, on Monday, December 15.

“An investigation took place, and a woman in her 20s was interviewed under caution on Tuesday, February 2.

“A referral was made to the Crown Prosecution Service which subsequently authorised the above charge.”