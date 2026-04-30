Bonnie Blue's charge over 'fake sex act' stunt outside embassy dropped
The porn star was filmed dragging an Indonesian flag along the ground and used her hand and mouth to simulate a sex act.
Prosecutors have abandoned an outraging public decency charge against adult content creator Bonnie Blue over a stunt outside the Indonesian embassy in London.
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The 26-year-old, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was charged by the Crown Prosecution Service over a lewd gesture she performed while stood outside the embassy in Great Peter Street, Westminster, in December.
Surrounded by masked men, Billinger was filmed dragging an Indonesian flag along the ground and used her hand and mouth to simulate a sex act.
She was due to appear in court earlier this month to face a charge of outraging public decency, but the hearing was delayed after her lawyers made private representations to the CPS that the charge should be dropped.Her adjourned hearing was scheduled to take place at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
But a CPS spokesperson has now confirmed the criminal case has been abandoned, saying: “We have a duty to keep all live cases under review and, following a further review of this case, we concluded there was not a realistic prospect of securing a conviction.”
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Billinger had been accused of “imitating oral sex on a male whilst in public” during her stunt at the embassy on December 15 last year.
She made headlines around the world in January 2025 when she had sex with 1,057 men in the space of 12 hours.
The embassy incident followed Billinger’s deportation from Indonesia, after she and her entourage had been arrested on the island of Bali and accused of illegally producing pornography.
She was subsequently released from police custody with a fine for traffic violations and did not face criminal charges, but was deported from the country.
When the criminal case was announced in March, Scotland Yard said: “Tia Billinger, 26, of Draycott in Derbyshire, was charged via postal requisition on Monday March 16 after a Metropolitan Police investigation.
“The charge relates to an incident in Great Peter Street, Westminster, on Monday December 15.
“An investigation took place and a woman in her 20s was interviewed under caution on Tuesday February 2.
“A referral was made to the Crown Prosecution Service which subsequently authorised the above charge.”