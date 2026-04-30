Prosecutors have abandoned an outraging public decency charge against adult content creator Bonnie Blue over a stunt outside the Indonesian embassy in London.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was charged by the Crown Prosecution Service over a lewd gesture she performed while stood outside the embassy in Great Peter Street, Westminster, in December.

Surrounded by masked men, Billinger was filmed dragging an Indonesian flag along the ground and used her hand and mouth to simulate a sex act.

She was due to appear in court earlier this month to face a charge of outraging public decency, but the hearing was delayed after her lawyers made private representations to the CPS that the charge should be dropped.Her adjourned hearing was scheduled to take place at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

But a CPS spokesperson has now confirmed the criminal case has been abandoned, saying: “We have a duty to keep all live cases under review and, following a further review of this case, we concluded there was not a realistic prospect of securing a conviction.”

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