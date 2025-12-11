Bonnie, real name Tia Billinger, has admitted she is "not knowledgable about politics", but said she does know "the UK is very messed up".

The adult performer, who is known for her outlandish sexual stunts, has praised Reform UK's stance on immigration and inheritance tax.

Writing for the spectator, Bonnie criticised the UK under Labour, saying: "The tax system is terrible and it’s smart to leave if you have money.

"There are too many people here, we are too accommodating, and it is causing problems."

