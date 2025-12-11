Adult actress Bonnie Blue endorses Reform UK as she faces deportation from Indonesia over ‘barely legal’ sex stunt
The controversial adult content creator has slammed inheritance tax and immigration
Controversial adult content creator Bonnie Blue has announced her endorsement of Nigel Farage's Reform UK.
Listen to this article
Bonnie, real name Tia Billinger, has admitted she is "not knowledgable about politics", but said she does know "the UK is very messed up".
The adult performer, who is known for her outlandish sexual stunts, has praised Reform UK's stance on immigration and inheritance tax.
Writing for the spectator, Bonnie criticised the UK under Labour, saying: "The tax system is terrible and it’s smart to leave if you have money.
"There are too many people here, we are too accommodating, and it is causing problems."
Read more: Bonnie Blue could face 15 years in Bali prison over controversial 'BangBus tour' to pick up 'barely legal' tourists
Read more: Bonnie Blue 'arrested' in Bali over controversial 'BangBus tour' to pick up 'barely legal' tourists
She explained that she previously worked for the NHS, and claimed "most people have no idea where the money goes".
Bonnie also suggested that you shouldn't have to pay any inheritance tax, as "you've already been taxed on that money".
She added: "When my grandad died, it was particularly sad because he was too young for my grandma to receive his pension. That’s disgusting.
"Reform has sensible positions on immigration and inheritance tax, so I stand with Nigel Farage."
A Reform UK source has said: “We did say we are fighting for every vote…”
The adult film star recently made headlines after she was arrested in Bali for trying to pick up “barely legal” men in her “BangBus.”
The 26-year-old was arrested alongside 17 men, aged between 19 and 40 years old, accused of making pornographic material, which is banned in Indonesia.