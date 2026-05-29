Bonnie Blue, whose real name Tia Billinger, said the boys have faced "no consequences whatsoever"

By Alice Padgett

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue has told LBC she thinks the Fordingbridge rapists should be jailed as they have faced "no consequence" - but vehemently denies her videos contribute to misogynistic culture.

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British porn star Bonnie Blue, 26, told Shelagh Fogarty at LBC that it is "it is disgusting and horrifying. And the parents should be like beyond ashamed of them kids". She argued that she believes those boys will "100 per cent offend again in the future". Bonnie, whose real name Tia Billinger, said the boys have faced "no consequences whatsoever". Two girls were raped in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, by two 15-year-olds who were given non-custodial sentences by a judge at Southampton Crown Court who said he wanted to "avoid criminalising these children unnecessarily". The crime has sparked a national outcry with the punishment widely criticised for being "too lenient". However, the online star argued that she bears no responsibility, or has at all contributed, to male misogynistic culture, despite previously saying on LBC that rape victims "bear some responsibility". "All I'm responsible for is having sex with consensual adults that want to be involved," she said. Billinger has already sparked controversy with previous desperate stunts including apparently breaking the world record by sleeping with 1,057 men in just 12 hours. She then attended universities and colleges for a "barely legal" sex challenge. And, she was planning a "petting zoo" in central London that would see her tied up in a glass box "open for the public" to do whatever they want to her. This was promptly "permanently banned" from OnlyFans for extreme content. Read More: Bonnie Blue says rape victims 'bear some responsibility' as she 'understands where Andrew Tate is coming from' Read More: Victim of teenage rapists spared jail says she feels 'too scared' to leave her home

Bonnie Blue in Bali. Picture: Getty

Previously, Billinger seemingly defended Andrew Tate, a self-proclaimed misogynist, on LBC, and claimed rape victims could "have done more to prevent that happening". "He [Tate] said if you put yourself in a position to be raped, you must bear some responsibility. I'm not saying it's okay you got raped. No woman should be abused, regardless. "However, with sexual assault, they want to put zero blame on the victim whatsoever." Tate told her: "If you had fancy watch on, if you had money hanging out your pocket and you had a designer handbag and you walked through an area that a lot of crime was happening, you knew watches were being stolen and money was taken out your pockets and you walked through that area with all of that jewellery and money hanging out, people would say to you, what did you expect?" She denied defending the position that rape victims are 'asking for it', but put to victims: "Could you have done more things to protect yourself? Yes. "There's definitely times where people could have done more to prevent that happening. 100 per cent," she added.

Andrew Tate (R) and his brother Tristan (2R) speak to the media as they arrive in Romania. Picture: Getty

Tia Billinger arrives at Ngurah Rai Immigration Office in Jimbaran. Picture: Getty

Tate has been indicted in Romania and awaits trail for charges including human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women. In the United Kingdom, he faces 10 criminal charges brought forward by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) related to historical allegations of rape and human trafficking. When asked about the Fordingbridge rape case during a visit to East Sussex on Monday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “I think it’s a really distressing case. “I think it’s distressing for everybody to see, to hear about.” Speaking to LBC on Tuesday, Shadow National Security and Safeguarding Minister Alicia Kearns said she was "relieved" the Attorney General had begun to review the case.